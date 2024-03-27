Finnish Businesses Open Representative Office In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK) and EastCham Finland are opening a joint representative office in Kyiv.

The relevant statement was made by Finland's Yle , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The office will help Finnish companies take part in Ukraine's reconstruction projects and operate on the Ukrainian market.

“The opening of the office is important for the involvement of Finnish companies in Ukraine's recovery efforts,” EK Director General Jyri Häkämies noted.

The mission of the newly established office is to provide Finnish companies with information about the Ukrainian market and business conditions. It will also help Finnish businesses find local partners.

In early April 2024, Olena Kutsai will take charge of the Kyiv office.

Currently, there are 20 to 30 Finnish companies doing business in Ukraine.

A reminder that, in 2023, the prosecutor general's office of Russia declared 'unwelcome' the activity of EastCham Finland, specializing in economic evaluation.

Photo: Jani Saikko / Yle