Ukrainian Border Guards Neutralize 12 Russian FPV Drones In Zaporizhzhia Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian border guards destroyed 11 Russian FPV drones and disabled one drone in the Zaporizhzhia sector.
"To be more precise, a few pieces of scrap remained of the 11 killer drones, while one was landed more carefully, so it will help our fighters in the fight against the occupiers," the State Border Guard Service said.
As Ukrinform reported, on the night of March 26, the air defense forces destroyed all 12 Russian Shahed combat drones.
