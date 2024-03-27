Fashion Meets Innovation And Tradition At Faw TOKYO 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Tokyo, Japan: FaW TOKYO (FASHION WORLD TOKYO), the renowned international fashion trade show, is gearing up for its spring edition, promising an exciting showcase of global fashion trends, technology innovations, and traditional craftsmanship. From April 17-19, Tokyo Big Sight in Japan, will host this event, gathering a diverse array of international exhibitors and highlighting the best of Japanese fashion excellence.



Discover Global Trends and Innovation. FaW TOKYO is the place to be for global fashion trends and technology innovations. With 800 exhibitors hailing from 25 different countries, the event presents a diverse showcase of local excellence and fashion trends for autumn/winter and summer/spring collections. From innovative designs to timeless classics, FaW TOKYO is a hub of creativity and style.



Sustainable Fashion Practices. Sustainability is a key focus at FaW TOKYO. Apart from emphasising innovation and technology, the event will shine a spotlight on companies and initiatives championing ethical production, recycling, and reducing environmental impact. Check out the Sustainability Showcase featuring NEW Upcycled Material Zone and Sustainable OEM Zone. Discover how fashion can be both stylish and sustainable through innovative design and eco-friendly practices.



Celebrating Wellness & Sports in Fashion. Fashion isn't just about looks - it's also about how they feel and move. Wellness & sports are integral to the industry, shaping trends and designs. At FaW TOKYO, international attendees can explore the intersection of fashion, wellness, and sports, and discover the latest trends and innovations in the dynamic sector.



Made in Japan. Experience the craftsmanship and quality of Japanese fashion and textile manufacturing at FaW TOKYO 2024. Discover unique designs and traditional techniques that have made Japanese fashion a global icon of excellence.



International Flair. FaW TOKYO welcomes a diverse range of international exhibitors, showcasing the best of global fashion. Get inspired by the latest trends and designs from around the world. Don't miss exhibitors like EVER AUSTRALIA PTY LTD, known for their high-quality sheepskin boots; Mis Balinesas, offering luxury leather handbags inspired by the colors and vibes of Bali; MEDUSE since 1946, known for their sustainable PVC and hemp products, including sneakers made with LWG leather; and MIMI CORPORATION, offering the latest eyewear trends from K-POP and K-Drama, as well as various eyewear designs for various targets at reasonable prices. Additionally, explore the Fashion Sourcing Expo for a comprehensive look at the global fashion supply chain.



Join FaW TOKYO 2024, Spring Edition, and be inspired by the diversity and creativity of the fashion industry. Discover new trends, forge new partnerships, and celebrate the innovation that defines fashion today.



For more information, visit FaW TOKYO's official website,





About FaW TOKYO

FaW TOKYO - FASHION WORLD TOKYO - is Japan's largest international fashion trade show, consisting of seven specialized shows that cover the entire fashion spectrum. The show is a platform for companies to showcase everything from global brands and designers to textile innovations, wellness and sports, sustainable fashion, made-in-Japan excellence, sourcing solutions, and the latest in fashion technology. The 2024 April show will welcome 800 exhibitors featuring 24ï¿1⁄2 AW fashion and 25" SS fabrics and 24,000 buyers, importers, and manufacturers from all over the world.



About RX Japan

RX Japan, Japan's largest exhibition organiser, organises 90 exhibitions, composed of 372 sub-exhibitions, annually at large exhibition halls such as Tokyo Big Sight, Makuhari Messe, and Intext Osaka across a wide variety of 39 fields, including jewellery, fashion, gift items, electronics, energy, IT, cosmetics, and medical. Visit the RX Japan website for more details.



About RX (Reed Exhibitions)

RX is in the business of building businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. We elevate the power of face-to-face events by combining data and digital products to help customers learn about markets, source products, and complete transactions at approximately 400 events in 22 countries across 42 industry sectors. RX is passionate about making a positive impact on society and is fully committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

