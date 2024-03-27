DTC Bus Marshal Beaten To Death In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) A 47-year-old tenant, working as a marshal in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), was allegedly thrashed to death by the building owner and his nephew for using foul language, said Delhi Police official on Wednesday, adding that they have arrested one of the accused.

Police said that the incident occurred on March 25 in north east Delhi's Karawal Nagar area.

The arrested accused was identified as Rahul (30) while Sunil a.k.a Kala (50) is on the run.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at 12.15 a.m. on March 25 regarding a quarrel in the Karawal Nagar police station area, following which a police team was dispatched to the spot.

Upon reaching the scene, it was found that the injured, identified as Satvir, had been taken to the hospital. "A police team reached JPC hospital where Satvir was found admitted and unconscious. He had injuries to both legs and hands. No visible injuries were found on vital body parts," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey.

Although the victim remained unconscious, a case under sections 308 and 34 of the IPC was registered on Monday.

"On Monday evening, around 5:30 p.m., information was received from the hospital that Satvir had succumbed to his injuries. Accordingly, section 302 of the IPC was added to the case," said the DCP.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Sunil is the owner of the building where his nephew, Rahul, lives on the second floor and Satvir was a tenant on the fourth floor for the past two years.

"Rahul is separated from his wife and lives with his mother. Satvir was unmarried and lived alone. He worked as a marshal in DTC," said the DCP.

On the intervening night of March 24-25, they had an altercation over a trivial issue.

"Satvir was speaking on the phone and reportedly using foul language. Rahul went upstairs to protest. Satvir and Rahul had an argument, and Satvir assaulted Rahul. Rahul then came down and informed Sunil about the incident. Subsequently, both Sunil and Rahul went upstairs to the fourth floor and assaulted Satvir with a rod and stick," said the DCP.

The DCP said that Rahul has been arrested and efforts are underway to apprehend Sunil.