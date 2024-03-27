Russian Ministry Says Rescue And Search Operations At Crocus City Hall Ends

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Search operations at "Crocus City Hall" have been completed.
According to Azernews, this was stated by the head of theRussian Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) in the MoscowRegion, Sergey Poletykin.
"All efforts to rescue and search for victims have beencompleted. I can say that there are no more victims under theruins," Poletykin said.
He added that the rescue team will start to leave the emergencyscene.
