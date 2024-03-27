Inter-Departmental Cricket Tournament Held At IUST

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) AWANTIPORA- An Inter-Departmental Cricket Tournament held at Islamic University of Science and Technology concluded Tuesday. The final match of the tournament was played between Departments of Civil Engineering and Food Technolgy, in which the former emerged as the winner.
The award ceremony was attended by Sameer Wazir, Finance Officer as chief guest, heads of departments and sports coordinators.
Dr. Hilal Ahmad Rather, Assistant Director of Physical Education and Sports, welcomed the participants and introduced the team players.
He said that sports engender spirit of camaraderie and sense of belongingness.
