Belize Celebrates Historic Ratification Of Ocean Biodiversity Agreement

BELMOPAN, Belize – Belize has made history by being the first Caribbean nation to officially ratify the groundbreaking ocean biodiversity agreement under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ Agreement).

The global commitment to safeguard 30 percent of the ocean by 2030 hinges greatly on the implementation of the BBNJ agreement, which spans two-thirds of the world's oceans. This agreement is designed to promote the conservation and sustainable utilization of marine biodiversity, presenting opportunities for deep-sea research, capacity building, and the development and transfer of marine technology, particularly beneficial for small developing countries like Belize.

Belize's ratification now sets the pace for the Caribbean's engagement. The nation is actively collaborating with other Caribbean Community member states to raise awareness and build momentum for regional participation. A workshop in the Caribbean is scheduled for April 11 to 12, 2024, to further bolster the region's efforts towards ratification, with Belize also slated to host a Caribbean BBNJ workshop later in the year.

