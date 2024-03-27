Statlab Medical Products Announces Acquisition Of Poly Scientific R&D

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) StatLab adds new capabilities with acquisition of Long-Island based manufacturer of anatomic pathology consumables.





MCKINNEY, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–StatLab Medical Products (“StatLab”), a leading developer and manufacturer of medical diagnostic supplies and equipment, today announced the acquisition of Poly Scientific R&D (“Poly Scientific”), a well-known U.S. manufacturer and supplier of high-quality pathology stains, tissue controls, reagents and paraffin for anatomic pathology laboratories. This acquisition expands StatLab's core manufacturing capabilities to include tissue controls, further advancing their position as a differentiated manufacturer of anatomic pathology consumables, while broadening their market presence.

Brothers John and Joseph Caggiano founded Poly Scientific 54 years ago in Long Island, New York. Their commitment to realizing the American Dream through business ownership led them on a journey from making products by night and selling them by day, to scaling the business to its current state as a highly respected national supplier, all while maintaining a reputation for quality products and customer focused service. Today Poly Scientific is run by John's daughter, Denise Caggiano, and is recognized as a high-quality manufacturer of stains, reagents, and more in the anatomic pathology market. The acquisition also includes Histology Control Systems, Inc., a division of Poly Scientific dedicated to the manufacturing and supply of tissue control slides, an essential product within the anatomic pathology workflow.

“The addition of control slide manufacturing capabilities furthers our goal of making all key products in the anatomic pathology workflow-with benefits for both StatLab and Poly Scientific customers,” said Joe Bernardo, Executive Chairman of StatLab.“Together we will achieve greater growth and product access for customers.”

Sung-Dae Hong, CEO of StatLab, added,“Our shared vision of delivering the highest quality products with a customer-centric approach makes the addition of Poly Scientific to the StatLab family of brands a natural fit. I look forward to partnering with Denise to build on the legacy the Caggiano family has established; our collaboration will strengthen the foundation already built through a commitment to manufacturing excellence, backed by the support and resources the StatLab organization can offer.”

“Our decision to partner with StatLab was driven by our focus on our customers,” said Denise Caggiano, Director of Poly Scientific.“Poly Scientific customers will have access to not only the current Poly Scientific products they know and trust, through the same channels, but now will also benefit from an expanded catalog of manufactured products including cassettes and slides from StatLab.”

StatLab Medical Products has been dedicated to helping anatomic pathology laboratories provide the best possible patient care since 1976. We offer an extensive portfolio of self-manufactured consumables and labeling and tracking equipment from six manufacturing sites in the United States, United Kingdom, and Germany. Our global operational footprint powered by over 500 mission-driven colleagues delivers a dependable and resilient supply chain of high-quality products and solutions, and a customer-centric approach inspires us to deliver reliability, innovation, and quality in every interaction. Learn more at StatLab .

Established in 1969, Poly Scientific is one of the leading manufacturers of chemicals, stains and reagents for histology, cytology, and microbiology, as well as other items for in-vitro diagnostic testing. Headquartered in Bay Shore, New York, Poly Scientific has a staff of over forty employees. Our customers are number one with us, and we strive daily to make sure that they are satisfied; from our customer service department to our technical staff, right down to our shipping department, customer satisfaction is our main priority.

