Kriti Wishes Shaheer On His B’Day: ‘Can’T Wait For People To See Your Magic' In 'Do Patti’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Kriti Sanon has the sweetest wish for actor Shaheer Sheikh, who will be seen sharing the screen with the actress-producer in the upcoming film 'Do Patti'.
Kriti took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture with Shaheer from what seems like the film set. In the picture, the two are looking into the camera as they pose for a selfie and smile.
“Happiest birthday @Shaheesheikh Hope this year is everything that your heart wants it to be. Can't wait for people to see your magic in '#DoPatti',” she wrote as the caption.
Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the mystery thriller also stars Kajol and Tanvi Azmi. It tells a captivating story set in the hills of north India.
