Ayodhya To Have Digital Replicas Of Temples Soon

(MENAFN- IANS) Ayodhya (UP), March 27 (IANS) A three-dimensional digital metaverse of 20 important religious places of the temple town will soon offer an immersive environment to visitors and provide them a complete experience in Ayodhya.

Users will also get the option to discover the digital replica of selected sites by interacting and engaging with them.

Secretary of the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA), Satyendra Singh said,“A kind of digital twin of original sites, the metaverse will offer virtual simulation of rituals and religious procedures followed at prominent temples.”

As many people from other states visit Ayodhya for a short duration, ADA will provide them the option to undertake virtual tours of key sites like Kanak Bhawan, Sita Rasoi, Deokali temple, Dashrath Mahal, Rang Mahal, Kaale Ram temple and Nageshwarnath temple, among others.

Officials said that the digital replica of Ram temple would also be created once the entire project is completed. They also said that Rs 30 lakh has been earmarked to start the project and final cost estimates would be known within two months.

“Digital avatars will provide a wholesome experience to devotees who are unable to visit other sites or have interest in learning more about Lord Ram,” the official said.