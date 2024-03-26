Families Forum Announces Death Of Israeli Hostage In Gaza

(MENAFN- IANS) Tel Aviv, March 27 (IANS) One of the Israeli hostages abducted by Hamas from the Supernova festival on October 7, 2023, has been killed and his body is being held in Gaza, according to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.
The hostage, identified as Uriel Baruch (35), was survived by his wife, Racheli, and their two children, ages 8 and 5.
"Uriel Baruch, of blessed memory, was a joyful person who loved life. He worked in construction and loved techno music. Uriel was always surrounded by friends, most of whom called him by the affectionate nickname 'Badalu,'" the Forum said in a statement.
