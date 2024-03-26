Gaza Death Toll Climbs To 32,414 74,787 Wounded

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The number of casualties due to the persistent Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October has risen to 32,414 martyrs and 74,787 injured, the Ministry of Health in Gaza reported.

The Israeli occupation forces committed eight massacres against families in the past 24 hours, resulting in the martyrdom of 81 Palestinians and injuring 93, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation forces have been targeting all Gaza regions since 172 consecutive days giving no qualms about the UN resolutions that called for stopping the war machine against the innocent civilians and are threatening to launch ground incursion into Rafah at which over one million Palestinians took shelter.



