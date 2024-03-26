Jordan's Trade Deficit Shrinks By 33.7% Driven By 15.5%Decrease In Oil Imports

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan's imports for crude oil, derivatives, and mineral oils saw a "remarkable" decline in January to JD256 million, compared with JD303 million for the same period last year, the Department of Statistics (DoS) said on Tuesday.
The figures revealed a decrease in the value of oil imports to the Kingdom by 15.5 per cent, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
This decrease in the oil bill has had a positive impact on Jordan's trade balance, with the overall value of imports declining by 19.7 per cent in January compared with the previous year.
This reduction contributed to a 33.7 per cent decrease in the trade deficit of the Kingdom.
Fuel and mineral oils were the primary imports in the first month of the year with a total value of JD83 million. Crude oil followed closely behind at JD81 million.
The Kingdom imported gasoline worth some JD39 million, and diesel with a value of around JD48 million, while the values of imported lubricants and gas stood at JD2 million and JD3 million, respectively.
