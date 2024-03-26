Safadi Discusses War On Gaza With German, French Counterparts

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Tuesday made separate phone calls with his German and French counterparts, Annalena Baerbock and Stéphane Séjourné to over the war on the Gaza Strip and its repercussions.

During the telephone conversation with

Baerbock, Safadi emphasised the need for a comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza and the implementation of more effective strategies for delivering essential humanitarian aid into the besieged Strip, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He underscored the urgent need to cease the ongoing hostilities and alleviate the humanitarian crisis impacting over 2 million Palestinians in Gaza.



Safadi also urged adherence to the recently approved UN Security Council Resolution 2728. He also expressed gratitude for Germany's contribution of 45 million euros to UNRWA.

During the telephone call with Séjourné, Safadi highlighted the dire situation of over a million Gazans facing famine, calling for ensuring that aid reaches every part of the Gaza Strip, opening all land crossings to meet the humanitarian needs of the Gaza Strip, according to Petra.

Both Safadi and Séjourné reaffirmed their commitment to continued cooperation in delivering aid to Gaza, including through airdrops and land crossings. They also emphasised the importance of implementing UN Security Council Resolution 2728, which calls for a ceasefire during the holy month of Ramadan.