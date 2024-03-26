King Meets Jerusalemite Figures, Reiterates Jordan's Unwavering Support For Palestinians

(MENAFN- Jordan Times)



King stresses need to stop continuous Israeli violations in West Bank,

especially in Jerusalem and its holy sites His Majesty warns that settler violence and escalation will lead entire

region into the abyss missing abyss





AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah reiterated Jordan's unwavering support for Palestinians' steadfastness on their homeland and in their homes and holy sites, as well as in defending Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

Speaking at a meeting with Jerusalem Islamic awqaf representatives and church leaders, as well as Jerusalemite figures at Al Husseiniya Palace, His Majesty reaffirmed Jordan's rejection of any attempts to displace the Palestinians, according to a Royal Court statement.



The King stressed the need to stop continuous Israeli violations in the West Bank, especially in Jerusalem and its holy sites, warning that settler violence and escalation will lead the entire region into the abyss missing.

His Majesty said an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza is a top priority in light of the humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip, noting that Israel has to allow the immediate delivery of adequate aid to all parts of Gaza, the statement said.



The King reiterated that Jordan in making every effort to support Gazans through all possible means, and to end the war, whose unjust, brutal, and destructive reality has become more evident to the international community, as the global stance towards the measures taken by Israel is starting to change.

His Majesty underscored the need to reach a political settlement to achieve peace on the basis of the two-state solution.

During the meeting, Jerusalem Awqaf Department Director Mohammad Azzam Al Khatib thanked the King for his efforts and unwavering position in safeguarding Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, stressing the important role of the Hashemite Custodianship, according to the statement.



He pointed to the current siege on Al Aqsa Mosque's gates to limit worshippers' access and measures that threaten the historical status quo.

Tamimi also commended Jordan's efforts to support Gazans through field hospitals and aid delivery.

For his part, Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III commended His Majesty's historic role as Custodian of Christian and Muslim holy sites, expressing gratitude for the King's“unwavering support and tireless work for peace, reconciliation, and humanitarian action”.

He commended Jordan's efforts in making humanitarian aid drops over Gaza, thanking His Majesty for supporting Jerusalem's churches in the face of major challenges.

Patriarch Theophilos III said the moral imperative to feed the hungry, clothe the naked, and shelter the homeless is common to the monotheistic traditions, and“we cannot abandon this fundamental commitment”.

He warned of the misuse of moral values as well as Biblical verses and teachings to justify sacrilege against holy places and violence against human beings, adding that the heads of the churches stand against such manipulation of religion for political agendas.

Meanwhile, Jerusalem Grand Mufti Sheikh Mohammad Hussein expressed appreciation for His Majesty's stance in defence of Al Aqsa Mosque and his support for Jerusalemites.

He warned of Israeli measures in the holy city, especially at Al Aqsa Mosque to set up checkpoints that limit worshippers' access.

Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa said celebrations of Palm Sunday this week were incomplete“because our relatives, families, and parishioners were not able to come as has been the case every year”.



“We all support the efforts undertaken by Your Majesty the King to send humanitarian aid to Gaza. The Christians in Gaza highly extend to Your Majesty greetings, appreciation, thanks, and gratitude for all the assistance that Jordan has provided, continues to do so, and will continue to do so in support of the brothers and sisters in Gaza,” he added.

The cardinal said Christians in Jerusalem, despite their dwindling number, live in historical brotherhood with their Muslim brethren, and yearn for a final solution that brings to reality the two-state solution.

Expressing best wishes to His Majesty on the Silver Jubilee, Cardinal Pizzaballa thanked the King for his continuous efforts to care for and protect Christian and Muslim holy sites.

For his part, Mustafa Abu Sway, a member of the Jerusalem Awqaf Council and a Professor of Ghazali Chair, noted Jordan's efforts in support of Gazans, adding that Tuesday's meeting embodies coexistence by bringing together Muslim and Christian figures from Jordan and Jerusalem.

He warned of the consequences of extremists' exploitation of religion and their selective interpretation of the Holy Book to turn Al Aqsa Mosque into the temple, calling for concerted efforts to counter extremism.

Chairman of the Higher Presidential Committee of Church Affairs in Palestine Ramzi Khoury expressed appreciation for His Majesty's support for Palestinians' rights, highlighting the importance of the Hashemite Custodianship in countering attempts to change the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its holy sites.

Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, Awqaf Minister Mohammad Khalaileh, and a number of officials attended the meeting.





