Techmediabreaks Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ: DJT) Commences Trading On The Nasdaq

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Digital World Acquisition Corp.

and

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ: DJT, DJTWW) (“TMTG”) , a Delaware corporation, announced the completion of their business combination. According to the announcement, Digital World now operates as Trump Media & Technology Group following the successful completion of the business combination. On Tuesday, March 26, 2024, the common stock and public warrants of TMTG commenced trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the ticker symbols DJT and DJTWW, respectively. TMTG, as a publicly traded company, will continue to be led by Chief Executive Officer Devin G. Nunes and its existing management team.“Today marks a pivotal moment not only for DWAC and TMTG as a combined entity, but for the broader media and technology landscape. I am thrilled to be stepping into the role of director at this transformative time for our combined company,” said Eric Swider, former CEO of Digital World, new director of TMTG.“Working alongside Devin Nunes, as CEO of TMTG, presents an extraordinary opportunity to shape the future of media and technology. Devin's leadership and vision for what we can achieve together are truly inspiring. I am confident that under his guidance and the leadership team of TMTG, our combined strengths are expected to lead us toward groundbreaking achievements. This partnership represents not just a strategic alignment, but a shared commitment to excellence and innovation. I look forward to contributing to our journey ahead, driving forward initiatives that will redefine our industry and create meaningful connections and value across the globe.”

About Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (“TMTG”)

The mission of TMTG is to end big tech's assault on free speech by opening up the internet and giving people their voices back. TMTG operates Truth Social, a social media platform established as a safe harbor for free expression amid increasingly harsh censorship by big tech corporations.

