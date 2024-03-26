Techmediabreaks Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Continues To Adapt To Market Needs, Deliver Cutting-Edge Technology

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) is a leading global provider of digital identity and electronic monitoring solutions and services to governments and institutions. The company recently announced a new project with a renowned Canadian industry partner in the tracking solutions sector.“This new project in Canada marks a new chapter in the company's long-standing collaboration with this partner. It will see the transition from successful collaboration for providing RF-based tracking technology to embracing new GPS technologies using SuperCom's state-of-the-art PureOne devices... The project's initial phase is set to launch in the first quarter of the 2024 calendar year, with significant potential for expansion in both scale and scope. For SuperCom, this collaboration is a testament to its enduring partnerships and capacity for future growth. It is also a testament to its ability to adapt to the evolving needs of its clients,” a recent article reads.“This project not only strengthens our relationship with a valued partner but also highlights our commitment to innovation and adapting to market needs,” said Ordan Trabelsi, CEO and president of SuperCom.“We are proud to see the trust and confidence our partner has placed in us and our innovative tracking solutions. This project exemplifies our dedication to delivering cutting-edge technology and reinforces our position as a leader in the electronic monitoring industry.”

About SuperCom Ltd.

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, and electronic monitoring. For more information about the company, visit .

