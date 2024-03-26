Miningnewsbreaks - Torr Metals Inc. (TSXV: TMET) Report Final Assay Results From Sampling Program

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Torr Metals (TSX.V: TMET) , a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company, is releasing the final assay results from the 2023 soil sampling program conducted on its 100% owned Kolos Project, located in British Columbia. According to the announcement, the comprehensive analysis included a total 3,348 soil samples and spanned an extensive area of 48 km2. The program delineated five kilometer-scale mineralized zones within a potential cluster porphyry trend spanning 7 kilometers, with each zone boasting highly anomalous copper (“Cu”) concentrations surpassing 200 parts per million (ppm) up to a maximum of 1,175 ppm Cu findings combined with previous soil results accentuate the vast extent of the greater than

(>) 100 ppm Cu soil envelope on the Kolos Project, which has now expanded from 15.6 km2

to approximately 20 km2.

“These results mark a major milestone for Torr Metals and our Kolos Copper-Gold Project,” said Torr Metals president and CEO Malcolm Dorsey in the press release.“Our understanding of the emerging Cu-Au ± Mo systems has expanded immensely with the delineation of five significant zones over a seven-kilometer north-south regional trend that appears to be the primary control on the distribution of mineralized intrusive centers in this area. These results have created considerable excitement among our team and reinforce our commitment to unlocking further value for our shareholders through focused exploration initiatives as we move forward into 2024.”

About Torr Metals Inc.

Torr Metals is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company focused on defining and developing the substantial exploration potential of the ~140 km2

Kolos Copper-Gold Project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane in Central British Columbia. Year-round access is provided by Highway 5, with the project being favorably located 23 km north of the city of Merritt and 286 km by highway from Vancouver, British Columbia. For more information, please visit



