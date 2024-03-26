18 Palestinians Killed Due To Incorrect Airdrop Of Aid

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The Israeli war on the Gaza Strip continues for the 172nd day, amid violent bombardment that leaves hundreds of deaths and wounded daily, while the occupation expands its war against the health sector and hospitals in the Strip.

For their part, the Palestinian resistance factions continue to target the occupation army forces in the vicinity of the Shifa Medical Complex, while the occupation is abusing the sick, wounded, and medical personnel inside the hospital.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said on Tuesday that the Israeli occupation forces are tightening their siege of health personnel, the sick and the wounded in the Shifa Medical Complex, noting that they are detaining them inside the human resources development building in the complex that is not prepared for health care, and preventing them from leaving it.

It also announced that the Israeli occupation army committed 8 massacres, leaving 81 deaths and 93 wounded within 24 hours, which raises the toll of the Israeli war on Gaza to 32,414 deaths and 274,787 injuries since the 7th of last October.

The ministry added in a statement that the medical teams and besieged patients reiterated their appeal to all UN institutions and the international community to intervene urgently to save their lives.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, said that the Israeli occupation's decision to prevent the agency's convoys from passing into northern Gaza aims to“prevent people at risk of death” from surviving. He revealed that the UN agency has sufficient funds to run its operations until the end of next May.

In the meantime, the Gaza government media office said that 18 Palestinians were killed during the past hours due to incorrect landings of aid from planes, including 12 who drowned and 6 due to stampedes, holding the US administration and the Israeli occupation responsible for the policy of starvation and siege.

It added in a statement that 12 Palestinians died by drowning in the sea off the northern Gaza Strip governorate, while they were trying to obtain aid dropped by planes into the sea, which caused them to drown.

The office noted that 6 other Palestinians died as a result of the stampede in more than one place as they were trying to obtain aid that was dropped by planes incorrectly, also in light of the ongoing famine, considering that the operations of landing aid from planes have now constituted a real danger to the lives of hungry citizens.

In the same statement, the office called for an end to the operations of delivering aid in this offensive, wrong, inappropriate and useless manner, demanding that the land crossings be opened immediately and quickly to bring humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people who are suffering from hunger and suffering from an acute food shortage for the sixth month in a row.

These developments coincide with the adoption by the UN Security Council of a resolution, the first of its kind, demanding an immediate ceasefire during the month of Ramadan. The resolution was welcomed by Arab and international audiences but was rejected by Israel.

At the level of negotiations, the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) said that it informed the mediators that it is adhering to its position and vision that it presented on March 14, stressing that its basic demands are“a comprehensive ceasefire, withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, and the return of the displaced, and a real exchange of prisoners.”