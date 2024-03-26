Top News On March 26: Baltimore Bridge Collapse, Lok Sabha Candidate Lists, Pakistan Suicide Blast And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The BJP and Congress issued fresh candidate lists for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday while Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shared his second order from jail. Part of the Francis Scott Bridge in Baltimore collapsed after being hit by a cargo ship - sending cars and people plummeting into the river. Meanwhile, a suicide bomber killed six people in Pakistan after ramming his explosive-laden car into a vehicle. India's current account deficit declined to $10.5 billion (1.2% of GDP) in the October-December period.

Here are the top news events on March 26:Container ship with all-Indian crew collides with US bridgeAt least six people remain missing after a cargo ship sent part of the Francis Scott Bridge in Baltimore crumbling on Tuesday afternoon. The vessel - travelling with an all-Indian crew - lost power and careened into a support span at 'a very, very rapid speed' .

Two people have been rescued and at least six others remain missing. Shipping traffic has ground to a standstill at one of the most important ports on the US East Coast - possibly slowing down supply chains and drive up the cost of consumer goods ahead of the November election Joe Biden said that he had directed authorities to“move heaven and earth” to reopen the port as soon as possible. He also said that federal agencies were assisting with search and rescue efforts in the area.

“It's my intention that federal government will pay for the entire cost of reconstructing that bridge, and I expect the Congress to support my effort,” the POTUS told reporters at the White House suicide attack kills sixFive Chinese nationals and a local were killed on Tuesday after their vehicle was rammed by an explosive-laden car. The incident took place while the group - comprising of construction workers and engineers - was travelling between the Dasu hydroelectric dam site. This is the third such attack to be reported from Pakistan in recent weeks.

Pakistan has seen a resurgence in militant attacks since August 2021 when the Taliban took over in neighboring Afghanistan. The militants have targeted Chinese workers as projects funded by Beijing continue to spark resentment Sabha poll candidates announcedThe Congress released its seventh list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday. The party fielded Shashi Singh from the Surguja (ST seat), Menka Devi Singh from Raigarh (ST seat), Devender Singh Yadav from Bilaspur and Biresh Thakur from Kanker Lok Sabha constituency. It also named advocate R Sudha as its candidate from the Mayiladuthurai constituency of Tamil Nadu - the last remaining seat in the southern state the Bharatiya Janata Party released its sixth candidate list for the upcoming polls with names for two seats in Rajasthan and one in Manipur. The party has dropped three sitting MPs including Union minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh to accommodate the new names. The saffron party is fielding Kanhaiya Lal Meena from Dausa and Indu Devi from the Karauli-Dolpur seat in Rajasthan. Meanwhile, Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh has been fielded from the Inner Manipur seat's current account deficit declines to $10.5 billionIndia's current account deficit narrowed to USD 10.5 billion or 1.2 per cent of GDP in the October-December quarter as against USD 11.4 billion or 1.3 per cent in the preceding three months ending September.(With inputs from agencies)

