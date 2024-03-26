Baltimore Bridge Collapse: 6 Missing Workers Presumed Dead, Joe Biden Plans To Travel 'As Quickly As I Can' | 10 Points

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Baltimore bridge collapse: The presumed death of all six workers who went missing following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore on Tuesday has led to the suspension of search efforts until Wednesday morning are the top updates:1. As reported by AP, Roland L Butler Jr, superintendent for Maryland State Police, said in the evening that the search and rescue mission was transitioning to one of search and recovery. He said,“Divers would return to the site at 6 am the following day when challenging overnight conditions are expected to improve.”Also Read: 22 Indians on board ship that caused Baltimore bridge collapse2. Early Tuesday, a cargo ship experienced a power failure and collided with a significant bridge in Baltimore, resulting in the rapid destruction of the structure and its collapse into the river. Six individuals were reported missing and presumed deceased, stirring the suspension of search efforts until the following day.3. AP further reported that moments before the collision that led to the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, the ship's crew sent out a distress signal, allowing authorities to restrict vehicle traffic on the bridge, as stated by Maryland's governor.4. The vessel struck one of the bridge supports, resulting in the structure collapsing as if it were a toy. A portion of the bridge came to rest on the ship's bow, which afterwards caught fire Read: Baltimore bridge collapse: Francis Scott Key Bridge falls after ship collision; mass casualties feared | Watch5. The incident occurred during the late hours of the night, well before the bridge experienced its usual bustling morning traffic. Spanning 2.6 kilometres and serving approximately 12 million vehicles last year, the bridge was significantly impacted.6. President Joe Biden said Tuesday he plans to travel to Baltimore“as quickly as I can” and that he plans for the federal government to pick up the entire cost of reconstruction of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which collapsed earlier in the day after a container ship lost power and struck it.7.“We're going to rebuild that port together,” Biden said in brief remarks from the White House, shortly before departing for North Carolina.“This is going to take some time,” Biden said.“The people of Baltimore can count on us, though, to stick with them at every step of the way until the port is reopened and the bridge is rebuilt.”Also Read: Baltimore Bridge Collapse: Coal export likely to take a hit for around six weeks8. Synergy Marine, the company responsible for operating the ship involved in the bridge collision, and the ship's owner, Grace Ocean Private Ltd, have faced legal action at least four times in U.S. federal court. These lawsuits have centred around allegations of negligence and other claims related to injuries sustained by workers on other vessels operated and owned by the Singapore-based companies, AP reported.9. Recent federal data indicates that prior to the crash, the bridge was evaluated as being in fair condition overall. The Federal Highway Administration conducts assessments of bridges based on the condition of their various components. In a national bridge inventory released in June, inspectors rated the Francis Scott Key Bridge's deck, substructure, and superstructure-responsible for bearing the live traffic load-as satisfactory.10. On average, the bridge accommodated approximately 30,800 vehicles per day in 2019. This equates to approximately 11.3 million vehicles annually traversing the bridge, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority. The bridge, constructed in the 1970s, spans 1.6 miles (2.6 kilometers).(With inputs from AP)
