(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prince Harry's name has been dropped in a $30 million lawsuit accusing rapper Sean \"Diddy\" of sexual trafficking. According to foreign media reports, music producer Rodney \"Lil Rod\" Jones told the court that guests were drawn to Diddy's sex-trafficking parties due to his connection with high-profile people including British royal Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex has not been accused of criminality neither he is a defendant Harry and his brother Prince William met Diddy in 2007 at a party that they hosted to thank those who took part in the \"Concert of Diana\" benefit at Wembley Stadium that time, Harry and Diddy posed for a photo with Kanye West but it is now known whether Harry hung out with Diddy again agents raid Sean 'Diddy' Combs' LA and Miami mansionsThe news comes after federal agents with Homeland Security Investigators and other law enforcement searched the homes of the music mogul in Los Angeles and Miami IS DIDDY?Sean“Diddy” Combs is among the most influential hip-hop producers and executives of the past three decades is the founder of Bad Boy Records and a three-time Grammy winner who has worked with a slew of top-tier artists including Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige, Usher, Lil Kim, Faith Evans, and 112 Middleton's cancer: Harry-Meghan not informed before public announcementThe music mogul created the fashion clothing line called Sean John, was associated with a well-known vodka brand, and launched the Revolt TV network, which focuses on music and social justice issues targeting African Americans. He also produced the reality show“Making the Band” for MTV year, Combs released his fifth studio album“The Love Album: Off the Grid,” which was nominated for best progressive R&B album at February's Grammy Awards AGAINST DIDDYIn November, Diddy's protege and singer Cassie sued him for alleging years of sexual abuse including rape. The lawsuit alleged he forced her to have sex with male prostitutes while he filmed them and Cassie Ventura began dating in 2007 and had an on-and-off relationship for more than a decade Middleton's cancer news: Harry and Meghan 'wish health and healing'The suit was settled the day after it was filed, but the lawsuits against him kept coming had said in a December statement,“I did not do any of the awful things being alleged.”In February, a music producer filed a lawsuit alleging Diddy coerced him to solicit prostitutes and pressured him to have sex with them of Combs' accusers was a woman who said the rap producer raped her two decades ago when she was 17 year, Diddy stepped down as chairman of his cable television network Revolt amid the sexual abuse allegations against him.A lawyer for Diddy said that the rapper was being targeted by a \"witch hunt\".

MENAFN26032024007365015876ID1108025466