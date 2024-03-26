               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
J-K: Security Deployed Following Blast Outside Gurudwara In Poonch


3/26/2024 11:00:52 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Security forces have been deployed after a blast took place outside Gurudwara Mahant Saab in Poonch show that, due to the blast, a wall was damaged.
The blast took place late Tuesday night details are awaited.

MENAFN26032024007365015876ID1108025464

