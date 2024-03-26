Weather Update Today: IMD Predicts Rain In THESE States Hailstorm Likely In J-K. Check Full Forecast

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Weather update today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its weather bulletin predicted a fresh spell of intense rainfall, thunderstorm over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya from 30th March. The weather department has also predicted rainfall/snowfall over many parts of the Northern region till 30 March. Speaking of the hot and humid weather, IMD has predicted that it is very likely to prevail over Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe till 30th March Read: Lok Sabha elections 2024: EC issues heat wave advisory, lists dos and don'ts. Details hereIMD rainfall predictionsThe weather department has predicted widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning over the North Eastern states including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during 26-30 March has also predicted light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till 30th March rains have been predicted over Assam and Meghalaya on 30 March Read: IMD predicts 'higher number of heatwaves' in Maharashtra, Karnataka, 3 other states during April. See full forecastIMD has also predicted light to moderate rain over Bihar on 27th and 30th March and over Jharkhand and Odisha on 30th March rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning has been predicted over Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh during 28th-30th March and over Rajasthan on 29th and 30th, East Uttar Pradesh on 30th March Read: Summer 2024 may get a warmer start, THESE regions likely to see more heatwave days than normalIMD snowfall predictionThe weather department has also issued rainfall/snowfall warnings in several parts of Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh predicted light rainfall/snowfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning likely over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh till 30 March; over Uttarakhand during 28th-30th March Read: La Nina to pave way for good monsoon in India this year? IMD says...In addition to this, isolated hailstorm has also been predicted over Jammu-Kashmir today and over Himachal Pradesh on 28th and 29th March, Uttarakhand on 29th & 30th March weather updateRWFC Delhi has predicted partyly cloudy sky in the national capital today. The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to settle around 36 degree Celsius and 18 degree Celsius respectively. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the moderate category with a reading of 159 at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

