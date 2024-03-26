World Theatre Day 2024: What, When, Why, Objective And How To Celebrate THIS Day

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) World Theatre Day is celebrated annually on March 27th. It was established by the International Theatre Institute (ITI) in 1961 to celebrate the power of theatre and promote its cultural significance worldwide. On this day, theatres, theatre artists, and enthusiasts come together to celebrate the art form, its history, and its impact on society.



It serves as an occasion to recognize the diversity of theatrical traditions, promote dialogue and exchange between cultures, and advocate for the importance of theatre in education and community engagement. Various events, performances, workshops, and discussions are organized globally to commemorate World Theatre Day and honor the contributions of theatre to our shared human experience.

Objective

The goal of World Theatre Day is to educate people about the value of theatre and its tremendous ability to teach audiences about societal issues.

World Theatre Day 2024 message

To accomplish this, every year on March 27, a theme has been followed for the previous 59 years. The theme for World Theatre Day 2024 is "Theatre and Culture of Peace". The ITI does not choose a specific topic for World Theatre Day each year. Every year, the topic of World Theatre Day is "Theatre and a Culture of Peace".

When was the first World Theatre Day celebrated?

World Theatre Day was established in 1961 by the International Theatre Institute (ITI). ITI Centres and the international theatre community celebrate it every year on March 27th. Various national and international theatre events are planned to commemorate this anniversary.

What to do on World Theatre Day

Pay a visit to your local theatre; they usually host World Theatre Day events each year. You can support the old art form by purchasing tickets to some of their events or giving to their linked organizations.