How The Heightened IS Terror Threat Affects Switzerland

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Several European countries, including France and Germany, are on high alert following a deadly terrorist attack on a Moscow concert hall. Switzerland is also a potential target from the Islamic State Khorasan (IS-K) terror group, which has claimed responsibility for the multitude of deaths in Moscow.





This content was published on March 25, 2024 - 16:29 6 minutes

Русский ru Угрожает ли ИГИЛ Швейцарии? Read more: Угрожает ли ИГИЛ Швейцарии?

SWI swissinfo takes you through the possible ramifications for Switzerland and the measures that can be taken to defend the country from attack.

ISIS-K is moving closer to mainland Europe after four gunmen killed some 140 people in the Crocus City Hall on the outskirts of Moscow on Friday. The terror group is based in a region covering parts of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Turkmenistan and has already carried out deadly attacks in Afghanistan and Iran.

The terror group is part of Islamic State, which has named the United States, Israel, European countries and Jewish people in general as its targets.

“Other countries are more exposed, especially those that are militarily involved in international coalitions against the Islamic State or are perceived as particularly Islamophobic by jihadist-inspired individuals,” the Federal Intelligence Service (FIS) said in an emailed statement to SWI swissinfo.

