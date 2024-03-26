Le Corbusier's Punjab Album Sheds Light On India's Modernist Drive

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Urban spaces in India mirror centuries of invasions and colonial domination. The publication of a facsimile edition of the sketchbooks of Swiss architect Le Corbusier for the creation of the city of Chandigarh in the 1950s is a snapshot of the moment when India finally felt free to shape its own future.

Cover: Facsimile edition of Le Corbusier's spiral-bound notebook, known as“Album Punjab”. 2024 Lars Müller Publishers, Fondation Le Corbusier, Paris

Chandigarh area, a small courtyard in front of a house with a veranda. Low platforms were created for outdoor cooking with an earth oven and water containers. Pierre Jeanneret. Courtesy of Canadian Center for Architecture (CCA), gift of Jacqueline Jeanneret

Chandigarh area, a young woman sitting on a wooden ladder outside the veranda. In the upper-left cornera wall relief decoration and a tiny wooden sculpture. Pierre Jeanneret. Courtesy of Canadian Center for Architecture (CCA), gift of Jacqueline Jeanneret

Sketches and annotations made by the Swiss-Frencharchitect during the first weeks of his visit to India, from February 21to April 1. 2024 Lars Müller Publishers, Fondation Le Corbusier, Paris

Chandigarh area, niches dug in the rammed earth wall to hold potteries and to create a rustic oven. Pierre Jeanneret. Courtesy of Canadian Center for Architecture (CCA), gift of Jacqueline Jeanneret

Simla area, man carrying sack cloth Pierre Jeanneret. Courtesy of Canadian Center for Architecture (CCA), gift of Jacqueline Jeanneret

Facsimile edition of Le Corbusier's spiral-bound notebook, known as“Album Punjab” 2024 Lars Müller Publishers, Fondation Le Corbusier, Paris

Le Corbusier sitting on the front seat of the jeep while studying a map. Pierre Jeanneret. Courtesy of Canadian Center for Architecture (CCA), gift of Jacqueline Jeanneret

















India, the cradle of some of the world's oldest civilisations, was a very young country by the time it acquired its independence from the British empire in 1947.



After the trauma of the partition that same year, which saw the creation of Pakistan and during which up to two million people were killed and 18 million displaced, leaders of the new India envisaged to project the“biggest democracy in the world” into the future by redesigning its architecture.

That's what Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first prime minister, had in mind when he invited the Swiss architect Le Corbusier in 1951 to draw the plan of a capital for the newly created state of Punjab, a region cut in half by the partition.

Le Corbusier examines a map leaning on the bonnet of the jeep used to explore the Chandigarh region. Pierre Jeanneret. Courtesy of Canadian Center for Architecture (CCA), gift of Jacqueline Jeanneret

By that time, Le Corbusier was already an icon of modernist art and architecture, but to build the city of Chandigarh presented an unrefusable challenge. After all, it was nothing less than one of most ambitious experiments in urban planning and modern architecture of the 20th century.



The modernist ambition

Le Corbusier envisaged the construction of a new, modernist city from scratch, that would come complete with fully furnished apartments, government buildings, cinemas and schools.

