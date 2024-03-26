Israel Confirms Killing Of Hamas' Deputy Military Commander

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, Mac 27 (NNN-MA'AN) – Israel confirmed yesterday that, Marwan Issa, the deputy military leader of Hamas, was killed in its airstrike on a tunnel in the Gaza Strip earlier this month.

“Tonight (last night), I can confirm that, according to our intelligence, Marwan Issa was killed in an attack we carried out about two weeks ago,” Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Spokesman, Daniel Hagari, said in a briefing.

Hagari said, Razi Abu Tama'ah, another senior militant of Hamas, was killed with Issa.

On Mac 11, the IDF claimed an attack on a tunnel in Gaza, where the two were believed to be staying. However, it could not confirm their killing, then.– NNN-MA'AN

