Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, accompanied by His Highness Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, visited Kuwait Blind Association marking the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

KUWAIT - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, accompanied by His Highness Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, visited the Kuwait Disabled Sport Club on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

KUWAIT - His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace Qatari Minister of Sports and Youth Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmad Al-Thani.

KUWAIT - Kuwait Municipality announced the field plan regarding the National Assembly 2024 elections set on April 4.

KUWAIT - Kuwait lost for Qatar in Group A of the Preliminary Joint Qualification - Round 2 for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027.

RAMALLAH - Palestinian Health Authorities in Gaza announced 81 Palestinians were martyred, and 93 injured in the last 24 hours by the ongoing massacres committed by the Israeli occupation.

GENEVA - The UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian Territories Francesca Albanese confirmed that there are "reasonable grounds" to believe that Israeli occupation has committed acts of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

CAIRO - Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry said it is inescapable to muster international efforts to press the Israeli entity to get more humanitarian aid into Gaza in an immediate and sustainable mode.

ISLAMABAD - At least six people, including five Chinese nationals, were killed in a suicide attack targeting their convoy in Shangla district of Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province, said police. (end)

ibi









MENAFN26032024000071011013ID1108025256