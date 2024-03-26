Israel Killed More Than 5,881 Students In Gaza Since Oct 17: Palestinian Education Ministry

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 26 (Petra) -- The Palestinian Ministry of Education announced on Tuesday that 5,881 pupils had been killed and 9,899 had been injured since the beginning of Israel's onslaught on the Gaza Strip on October 7.According to the Ministry, since the aggression started, 5,826 students were killed and 9,570 were injured in the Gaza Strip; in the West Bank, on the other hand, 329 students were injured, and 55 students were arrested.The Ministry added that 264 teachers and administrators were killed and 960 were injured in the Gaza Strip, while 6 were injured and more than 73 were arrested in the West Bank.