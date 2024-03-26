Crown Prince Joins 40Th King Hussein Bin Talal Royal Armoured Brigade Personnel For Iftar

Amman, Mar. 26 (Petra) His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Tuesday joined the 40th King Hussein bin Talal Royal Armoured Brigade personnel for iftar.Crown Prince Al Hussein and the attendees performed the maghreb prayer.His Royal Highness serves as assistant tank company commander on the brigade's Second Royal Armoured Battalion.

