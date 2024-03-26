(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Strambino, Italy, March 2023 -- Seica unveils the latest video showcasing the capabilities of the RAPID H4 Flex, the unique solution dedicated to test flex PCBs directly in the production Reel.



The RAPID H4 Flex is the most versatile and high performance flying probe test system in the world for fixtureless test technology.



More about Rapid H4 Flex:

Seica has designed the systemÂ RAPID H4 FLEX for flex PCBsÂ with a dedicated vacuum plate in the test area to minimize board warpage for the extremely thin flex circuits, our response to the constant demand for testingÂ FLEX PCBs, which are rapidly spreading around the consumer electronics, automotive, medical, smart home industries and others. These are designed to fit into small areas with bending improving the miniaturization process and the high-density mounting design.



About Seica S.p.A.



Founded in 1986, Seica S.p.A. is an innovative, high technology company that develops and manufactures leading-edge solutions for the test and selective soldering of electronic boards and modules. Moreover, Seica provides battery test solutions, automotive electronic board test solutions, infotainment test, as well as electric vehicle inverter and battery charging station test systems. Seica has fully embraced the concept of Industry 4.0, developing solutions to monitor and collect information from machines and industrial plants to enable the optimization of manufacturing processes, maintenance and energy management.



Company headquarters are located in Italy, with direct offices in Germany, France, China, the USA, Mexico and Israel.



