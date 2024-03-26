Enemy Shells Nikopol District With Artillery And Drones - Houses, Health Center, And Power Lines Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, private houses, a private enterprise, and power lines were damaged as a result of shelling.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"There have been almost a dozen enemy attacks since morning. The aggressor used heavy artillery and UAVs. Nikopol, Marhanets, and Myrovе communities suffered," Lysak said.

According to him, 10 private houses, an outbuilding, a private enterprise, a health center, and several power lines were damaged.

No one was killed or injured in the attacks.

As reported, the Air Defense Forces shot down a missile over the Kryvyi Rih district.