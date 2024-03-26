Kherson RMA Shows Construction Of Second Line Of Defense

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Anti-tank ditches and barrier lines - a second line of defense is being built in the de-occupied Kherson region.

The video of the construction was posted on Telegram by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, Ukrinform reported.

"Kilometers of anti-tank ditches and non-explosive barriers. We are building this second line of defense in the Kherson region. We do this with one goal in mind - to protect the already liberated territories," Prokudin wrote.

He added that today he checked the progress of work at one of the sites, and the creation of protective lines is now underway. Construction workers are working every day, without breaks or days off.

As reported, according to Natalia Humeniuk, head of the Joint Press Center of the South Operational Command, the fortifications on the right bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region are powerful and their construction is ongoing.