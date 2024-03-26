Ukraine May Receive Twice As Many Shells Under Czech Initiative - 1.5 Million

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said that Ukraine could receive 1.5 million shells instead of the previously promised 800,000 as part of the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition.

He said this in an interview with Bloomberg , Ukrinform reported.

"We can do much more than the amount (of ammunition - ed.) announced at the beginning," said the Czech Foreign Minister, citing the figure of 1.5 million shells. According to him, the Czech proposal is already helping Ukraine "fight better" because the Ukrainian military "knows that they will have fresh supplies of shells, and this has changed their view of the use of existing stocks."

Security situation in Europe most serious since WW2 –counterintel chief

At the same time, Lipavsky noted that the Czech initiative alone is not enough to support Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported, Czech President Petr Pavel announced on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference that Prague had found about 800,000 rounds of ammunition (500,000 155 mm and 300,000 122 mm) in third countries that EU members could buy for Ukraine. This initiative was supported by several countries.

In particular, on March 25, Iceland announced the allocation of 2 million euros for the purchase of shells for Ukraine.