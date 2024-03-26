Dismantling Of Part Of Multi-Story Building Destroyed By Drone Begun In Odesa

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Work has begun in Odesa to dismantle part of the entrance of a nine-story building on Dobrovolskoho Avenue, which was hit by a Russian drone on March 2.

This was reported by the Odesa City Council on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Work has begun to dismantle the damaged part of the outer front door of the building on Dobrovolskoho Avenue, which was hit by a strike UAV on March 2," the statement said.

The city council noted that before the start of the dismantling, a meeting was held with residents, and measures were planned to allow them to take valuable and memorable items from their dilapidated apartments.

Attack onregion: wind farm and CHP plant temporarily shut down, 195,000 consumers left without

"Heavy machinery is working at the site. The work is being carried out from top to bottom, and there is a possibility of collapse of structures," the city council emphasized.

The mayor's office also asks residents to limit their stay near the site where dismantling work is underway.

As reported earlier, on the night of March 2, Russian invaders attacked Odesa with attack drones. A multi-story residential building in a residential area of the city was hit - an entrance with 18 apartments was destroyed. As a result, 12 people were killed, including five children.