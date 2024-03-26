White Angels Evacuate Five Civilians From Krasnohorivka, Three Of Them Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The White Angels evacuated five civilians from Krasnohorivka in the Donetsk region, three of whom were injured - a man and two women. On the way out, the group almost came under enemy fire.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the police of the Donetsk region, and a video of the evacuation was released.

“Russian troops dropped a KAB-1500 on a residential five-story building. In the first hours after the shelling, the White Angel crew worked at the scene. The police evacuated three victims and two women who asked to be taken out of the hell," the statement said.

It is noted that on the way out of the city, a group of police officers almost came under enemy fire - their lives were saved in a matter of minutes.

"The Russian occupiers are wiping Krasnohorivka off the map, but the White Angels are still providing people with the opportunity to leave. Do not hesitate - save your lives and evacuate," the police emphasized.

As reported, in the Donetsk region, Russian invaders have intensified shelling of settlements since December 2023, so it was decided to extend the mandatory evacuation of the population.

About 514 thousand residents currently remain in the Donetsk region. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of safe regions, more than 1 million 355 thousand people have been evacuated from the Donetsk region, including more than 164 thousand children.