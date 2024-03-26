Kazakhstan, Cyprus Sign Mou To Establish Direct Flights

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kazakhstan and Cyprus have signed a memorandum of understandingto establish direct flights, Azernews reports.

The document was signed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs ofKazakhstan, Murat Nurtleou, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs ofCyprus, Constantinos Kombos.

The memorandum of understanding authorizes each party'sdesignated carriers to conduct up to seven flights each week carrier assignments on either side are also available.

In accordance with the memorandum, Kazakhstan's airlines havethe right to operate flights to cities in the territory of theRepublic of Cyprus - Larnaca and Paphos while Cypriot airlines tocities in the territory of Kazakhstan - Astana and Almaty.

As the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan noted, the memorandumof understanding will strengthen economic, business, and tourismcooperation between the two countries.

As Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos said late lastyear, Cyprus intends to open an embassy in Astana, Kazakhstan, in2024 to enhance bilateral cooperation.