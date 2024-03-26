UN Expert: Reasonable Grounds To Believe That Genocide Is Being Committed In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, March 26 (KUNA) -- The UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian Territories Francesca Albanese confirmed on Tuesday that there are "reasonable grounds" to believe that Israeli occupation has committed acts of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

This came during the presentation of her report to the Human Rights Council in Geneva the UN Expert said that these acts include killing members of a group causing serious harm and deliberately inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about the physical and psychological destruction of the group.

Albanese stressed the "specific intention" saying "Genocidal acts were approved and given effect following statements of genocidal intent issued by senior military and government officials".

She described Israel's actions as part of a longstanding settler-colonial process of annihilation spanning seven decades aimed at dispossessing and controlling Palestinian land and resources.

Calling for an end to this "ongoing Nakba" Albanese urged Member States to enforce the prohibition of genocide hold Israel and complicit states accountable and provide reparations for the harm inflicted on Palestinians.

Albanese called for immediate action including the imposition of an "arms embargo" on Israel for its failure to comply with ICJ measures and restoring respect for international law through sanctions and a durable ceasefire.

She also called all States to ensure genuine investigations and prosecutions of individuals who are suspected of having committed in the commission of international crimes including genocide starting with their own nationals.

Albanese stressed the need for recognition of the damage done by Israel and complicit states and a commitment to non-recurrence full reparations including the cost of rebuilding Gaza the establishment of a damage register with verification procedures and adequate funding for UNRWA to meet the needs of Palestinians in Gaza.

Albanese also called on the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights to intensify its efforts to end the atrocities in Gaza by promoting and effectively applying international law in particular the Genocide Convention in the context of the Occupied Palestinian Territories. (end)

imk







MENAFN26032024000071011013ID1108025045