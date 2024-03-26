US Pres. Orders Rescue, Search Crews For Baltimore Bridge Collapse

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 26 (KUNA) -- US President Joe Biden directed his administration on Tuesday "to ensure every federal resource is available to assist search and rescue efforts and response to this terrible incident."

"This morning, I convened senior members of my team for a briefing on the collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge," Biden said in a tweet on the platform X.

"I made clear that we'll send any federal resource they need as we respond to the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge and rebuild together.," Biden added.

Meanwhile, Governor of Maryland Wes Moore said federal partners, local leaders, and first responders are working together to carry out rescue efforts and respond following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

On another front, the Mayor of Baltimore Brandon M. Scott said, "I am officially declaring a local state of emergency in response to the collapse of our Key Bridge.

Our teams are mobilizing resources and working swiftly to address this crisis and ensure the safety and well-being of our community," he added. (end)

