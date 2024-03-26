(MENAFN- Baystreet) Indexes Recover from Back-to-Back Losses

S&P Progresses, Hoping to Avoid Back-to-Back LossesFutures Rise in Hopes of Mounting New RallyIndexes Step Back from Recent RallyRally to Records Pauses Monday Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Tuesday, March 26, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Market Rally Cools, Indexes Decline AdvertismentThe S&P 500 fell for a third consecutive session on Tuesday.The Dow Jones Industrials dropped 31.31 points to 39,282.33.The much-broader index sagged 14.61 points to 5,203.58.The NASDAQ waned 68.77 points to 16,315.70.A varied group of stocks moving higher on Tuesday included Tesla, which gained nearly 3% in a turnaround for the electric vehicle manufacturer that has so far floundered this year. Shares of Seagate Technology rose about 7.4% after an upgrade to overweight at Morgan Stanley on optimism over artificial intelligence. Krispy Kreme rallied 39% after the doughnut retailer announced it would expand its partnership with McDonald's.Economic data released Tuesday showed orders for long-lasting goods in the U.S. rose by 1.4% in February, exceeding the 0.8% StreetAccount consensus.On the other hand, March's consumer confidence index came in lower than what economists had expected, indicating waning optimism in the U.S. economy.Still, the major averages are on pace for their fifth straight winning month. The broad market index is up more than 2% in March. The NASDAQ Composite is toting a 1.8% advance for the period, while the Dow is up 0.8%.Prices for the 10-year Treasury grew, lowering yields to 4.23% from Monday's 4.25%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.Oil prices dipped 49 cents to $81.46 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices picked up $2.10 to $2,200.30.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks