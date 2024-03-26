Ease MCC Guidelines In J&K: Farmers

The farmers stressed the urgent need for uninterrupted access to critical infrastructure such as drains, canals, and other essential amenities.

They said that on the onset of the agricultural calendar, farmers depend on these vital services to ensure the optimal growth and yield of their crops.“However, the enforcement of MCC often leads to disruptions in these contracts, exacerbating the hardships faced by the farming community.”

Jeelani Mir, a farmer from Anantnag said that the timing of the Lok Sabha elections clashes with their busiest season.“We rely on functional drains and canals to sustain our crops. But the MCC restrictions impede these essential services, putting our livelihoods in jeopardy.”

The extended period of dry weather has raised concerns among farmers, who heavily rely on adequate water supply for their crops. With the looming threat of water scarcity, exacerbated by the coinciding agricultural season, the situation presents a daunting challenge for the farming community.

Similarly, Ghulam Abbas, a farmer from Baramulla urged the government to relax the MCC guidelines as the agricultural pursuits cannot afford delays.

The farmers have urged the government to strike a balance between democratic proceedings and ensuring uninterrupted essential services crucial for their sustenance.

They emphasize the necessity for flexibility in MCC regulations to mitigate adverse impacts on the agriculture and horticulture sectors during election cycles.

“We are optimistic for a swift resolution from the CEO to ensure seamless support for our crops during this critical juncture,” they said.

