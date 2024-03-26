Living With An Anti-Reunification North Korea

Exposure to depictions of life in South Korea, which is vastly wealthier, erodes respect among North Koreans for their government's claimed accomplishments.

Admiration for South Korea's opulence and culture can only increase the hope of some North Koreans that the ROK“absorbs” the DPRK, something Kim has repeatedly

said

he fears.

Seeing affinity for things South Korean as a threat to regime security, designating the ROK a foreign enemy is a logical step for a government that wants to signal to its people they should forget about ever being able to enjoy the South Korean lifestyle.

The second explanation is a desire to gain US and ROK attention during what is an election year in both countries.

Recently the DPRK has deepened its strategic

cooperation

with Russia, which puts pressure on Beijing to court the DPRK as well to avoid falling behind Russia's level of influence over a country that borders China.

Pyongyang

seemingly gave up

on reaching an agreement with Washington after the collapse of the Trump-Kim talks in Hanoi in 2019.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump, shown walking together at the Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel in Hanoi, failed to reach agreement on a nuclear deal in which Kim proposed to dismantle part of the Yongbyon reactor complex. The United States and North Korea on March 1, 2019, put forward starkly different accounts of the breakdown of their high-stakes second summit. Photo: KCNA VIA KNS

But Kim's stronger relations with the China-Russia Bloc do not mean he is no longer interested in gaining concessions from Washington and Seoul.

The DPRK government wants the USA to lift

economic sanctions ,

recognize

North Korea as a nuclear weapons state, halt joint

military exercises

with the ROK, and discontinue the routine

visits

of nuclear-capable US ships and aircraft to South Korea.

Georgetown University Professor Victor Cha

says

empirical data demonstrate that“North Korea has increased its level of provocations during US election years.”

This year will see not only elections for the US president and most congressional seats in November, but also elections for South Korea's National Assembly in which President Yoon Suk Yeol's People Power Party hopes to gain a legislative majority.

South Korea is a source of possible economic handouts, and Pyongyang wants to intimidate the Yoon Administration into backing away from its

hawkish

posture

toward

North Korea.

Since DPRK missile tests have become so frequent they have lost much of their political shock value, Kim might see the renunciation of reunification as an alternative means of making North Korea a higher priority issue for Washington and Seoul.

The third explanation is based on what international relations scholars term a diversionary foreign policy: national leaders talking up an external crisis to divert public attention from failures of government at home and to mobilize popular patriotic support through a“rally 'round the flag” effect.

Economic hardship is generating public discontent with the DPRK government.

An already-weak North Korean economy

declined

for three consecutive years during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A February 2023 report by Radio Free Asia

said

ordinary North Koreans resent seeing

that Kim's 9-year-old daughter is well-fed and well-dressed while most North Korean children are under-nourished – and are punished if they show interest in“capitalist” fashion.



North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter observing a warhead missile launch exercise simulating a tactical nuclear attack. Photo: KCNA

Kim

warned

his people in late 2023 that economic problems will worsen in 2024.

The country continues to suffer chronic

food shortages .

In January, Kim

acknowledged

his government's“inability to provide even basic necessities such as basic foodstuffs, groceries and consumer goods to the local people.”

Recasting neighbor South Korea from a temporarily estranged cousin to a permanent enemy makes the DPRK's national security situation appear more dangerous, inviting North Koreans to bond with the Kim regime in a struggle for survival against their common outside enemies.

This may have been at least part of Kim's intention.

The fourth possible explanation is that Pyongyang wants to reduce sympathy for the enemy.

The policy of striving for reunification rested on the notion that the southern half of the Korean Peninsula is part of the homeland of North Koreans and that its inhabitants are members of the larger Korean family.

At the same time, Pyongyang spoke of“mercilessly” slaughtering South Koreans and contaminating their land with

nuclear strikes .

Analysts such as Hong Min, a senior fellow at the Korea Institute of National Unification, argue

that Pyongyang's ideology presented the North Korean people with a contradiction.

“The logic of ideology fell apart,” Hong says.

But“abandoning the unification discourse and defining the ROK as a hostile foreign state at war without diplomatic relations resolves that contradiction.”

The first three possible explanations do not support the conclusion that Kim has decided to start a war against the South.

Desiring to insulate itself against South Korean cultural influence reflects a fundamentally defensive mindset rather than a desire to annex the South, even if that was possible.

Seoul street scene. Photo: codexperutrade

Perhaps Kim realizes that his regime would likely be unable to govern South Koreans, who are competitive, enterprising and twice as numerous as North Koreans – and many of whom remember throwing off their own dictatorship late last century.



The DPRK has many times told Seoul and Washington that the peninsula has moved closer to war, not as a prelude to attack but as a tactic to bring about negotiations.