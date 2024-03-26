               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Living With An Anti-Reunification North Korea


3/26/2024 7:03:07 PM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Along with its deployment of new types and larger numbers of vehicles that can deliver nuclear weapons, the government of North Korea presented its neighbor the Republic of Korea (ROK) with a new worry this year.

Paramount leader Kim Jong-un
made official
a revised view of North Korea's relationship with the South, one that Pyongyang had gravitated toward over the previous several months.

Kim renounced minjok, the idea of Koreans as a single nation or ethnic group inhabiting both halves of the Peninsula.
Rather, he said, South Korea is now a foreign state and the chief enemy of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

Although liberal and conservative governments in Seoul have implemented policies toward North Korea that varied from hardline to relatively sympathetic, Kim said he is disappointed with both varieties.

He complained that the ROK seeks to overthrow the DPRK government.
Nevertheless, he added ,“We will never unilaterally unleash a war if the enemies do not provoke us.”

The change is jarring.
One DPRK watcher
compared it
to the Pope telling Catholic Church members to stop believing in a Second Coming of Jesus Christ.

Nevertheless, the policy change is symbolic and attitudinal rather than substantive.

For many years already, a scenario in which Pyongyang under the Kim dynasty rules over South Korea has been almost inconceivable.
This would require that either

  • a) the South Koreans decide they would prefer to junk their current socio-political system and standard of living and live like North Koreans, or
  • b) the US abandons its responsibility to defend the ROK and Seoul decides not to deploy nuclear weapons of its own to counter the DPRK's.

What really matters is what the new non-reunification policy portends for North Korea's future behavior toward South Korea.
Two experienced and reputable analysts, for example, quickly
concluded
Pyongyang has decided to go to war against the ROK in the near future.

Evaluating the impact of the new policy on regional peace requires trying to uncover what drove Kim to renounce reunification.
Among the explanations offered by outside observers, four are plausible.
They are not mutually exclusive.

Soft power

The first plausible explanation is that Kim fears South Korea's soft power.

Repudiating reunification sends an unambiguous message to DPRK citizens that friendly relations with South Korea are no longer politically correct.

Popular interest in South Korean culture is rising in North Korea as elsewhere.
While the global popularity of BTS,“Gangnam style” or K-dramas has economic and prestige benefits for the ROK, the impact of Korean soft power upon the DPRK has strategic consequences.


“Korean Wave” culture is epitomized by K-Pop. Image: Jiyeun Kang / Allure

The DPRK government has demonstrated extraordinary sensitivity to the“Korean Wave,” called in North Korea Nam Choson Baram (“South Choson wind” – Choson is the preferred North Korean name for Korea as a whole).

In December 2020 the DPRK enacted the Reactionary Ideology and Culture
Rejection Act , which prescribes harsh punishment for North Korean citizens found imitating South Korean cultural practices or consuming South Korean media.

There are
multiple
reports
since the pandemic of the DPRK executing North Koreans for distributing movies and television programs from South Korea.
In January the BBC
publicized
a video from 2022 showing the public sentencing of two teenage boys to 12 years of hard labor for the crime of watching South Korean TV shows.

