Specialty Coffee Boom: A Golden Era For Producers

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The specialty coffee market is poised for substantial growth, expected to surge by over 12% to reach $152.69 billion by 2030.



This expansion heralds promising prospects for coffee producers globally, offering a pathway to increased income and the exploration of new, quality-focused coffee varieties.



A Brainy Insights study underscores the market's potential, predicting a 12.32% annual growth.



This uptick points to a wider acceptance and demand for high-quality, specialty coffee among consumers worldwide.



Brazil's Cerrado Coffee Growers' Cooperative (Expocacer has launched Essências, a project to help small and medium-sized producers join the specialty coffee wave.







Spearheaded by Sandra Moraes, this initiative focuses on refining post-harvest practices to elevate coffee quality, catering to individual farm characteristics.



North America is identified as a key growth region, with expected annual increases of 20% leading up to 2030.



This trend highlights a growing appetite for specialty coffee, presenting significant market penetration opportunities.



In response, Expocacer has established a logistics hub in the United States to facilitate the increasing demand.



This strategic move, detailed by Executive President Simão Pedro de Lima, is projected to boost sales by 10-15% in its initial year, emphasizing the importance of high-quality, traceable coffee offerings.



Today's consumers prioritize health, sustainability, and transparency regarding their coffee's origin and qualities.



Expocacer's efforts in this direction not only meet these demands but also enhance the traceability of their products, strengthening the bond between producers and consumers.



Founded in 1993 in Patrocínio/MG, Expocacer epitomizes the commitment to quality, socio-environmental responsibility, and economic growth.



With storage for 1 million+ bags and 680 producers exporting to 30+ countries, the cooperative boosts Brazilian coffee globally, emphasizing environmental and economic development.

MENAFN26032024007421016031ID1108025011