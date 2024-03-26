(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Tuesday, a study evaluated Brazil's 26 state capitals on 40 social aspects like education, health, and environment.
The Sustainable Cities Institute (ICS) released "The Inequality Map of Brazil's Capitals," inspired by the São Paulo Inequality Map.
This assessment gave each capita a score between 1 and 26, where 26 indicates the best performance.
Curitiba scored the highest with 677 points, and Porto Velho was the lowest with 373 points.
São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro ranked fifth and eleventh, scoring 594 and 548 points, respectively.
The study reveals Brazil's deep socioeconomic gaps, showing differences across wealth, gender, and race.
It highlights the disparity in access to essential services like sanitation and education.
São Paulo leads in sanitation services, serving 100% of its population, while Porto Velho reaches only 5.8%.
Campo Grande and Belém show stark contrasts in slum dwellings, and Florianópolis is at the top in education, with the lowest percentage of people having less than primary education, contrasting with Maceió.
Brazil's Capitals Ranked by Social Equality
Belo Horizonte and Porto Alegre have the highest average lifespan, while Boa Vista has the lowest.
Florianópolis also reports the lowest poverty and infant mortality rates, contrasting sharply with Salvador and Macapá.
The research, presented at Sesc Vila Mariana by the National Pact Against Inequality, aims to address Brazil's inequality.
It provides a detailed ranking from the least to the most unequal capitals, showcasing the importance of addressing these disparities for a more equitable society.
The complete ranking from least to most unequal is as follows:
Curitiba
Florianópolis
Belo Horizonte
Palmas
São Paulo
Vitória
Cuiabá
Porto Alegre
Goiânia
Campo Grande
Rio De Janeiro
Natal
Boa Vista
Teresina
Aracaju
João Pessoa
Salvador
Macapá
São Luís
Fortaleza
Maceió
Rio Branco
Manaus
Belém
Recife
Porto Velho
