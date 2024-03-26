Key Opposition Candidate Enters Venezuelan Race

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a significant turn for Venezuelan politics, an opposition party beat the clock to register its presidential candidate, potentially changing the election's dynamics.



This development introduces a split within the opposition, possibly favoring President Nicolás Maduro's reelection bid.



Stalin González, a prominent opposition figure, announced on social media that Un Nuevo Tiempo nominated Zulia's Governor, Manuel Rosales , for president.



This move comes amid governmental efforts to block opposition parties from registering, as reported by Corina Yoris , highlighting repeated technical issues with the registration system.



Yoris, designated to replace the government-disqualified María Corina Machado, faced registration hurdles, risking Maduro's unopposed reelection.



After the registration deadline, Plataforma Unitaria voiced on social media their failed attempt to register their candidate, casting uncertainty on their support for Rosales.







Fuerza Vecinal backs Rosales, maintaining opposition presence in the election despite Maduro's strategies to limit their participation.



The government had reaffirmed Machado's disqualification, intensifying crackdowns on her supporters.



Rosales's candidacy is pending electoral authority approval, with potential governmental retaliation looming despite his previous electoral defeat to Hugo Chávez in 2006.



Currently, at 71, Rosales leads Un Nuevo Tiempo and is in his second term as governor.



The election's fate is still undecided. Although the government has extended invites to international observers like the Carter Center, the European Union, and the United Nations, confirmations are pending.



This scenario highlights the ongoing struggle for democratic engagement in Venezuela.







