(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In March, public trust in Javier Milei's Argentine government slightly waned amid legislative obstacles and economic strife.



Yet, a survey indicates sustained support for Milei's administration, though not as high as before.



The Government Confidence Index (ICG) dropped by 0.5% to 2.56 points in March, a 10.5% decrease from its peak in December.



Still, it's 81.1% higher than in November 2023, before Milei's term, marking a 117.4% increase year-over-year.



Despite severe fiscal measures and a significant currency devaluation, the public's confidence remains relatively strong.



It exceeds the levels at the start of Fernández's term in March 2020 by 15.4%, albeit 15.6% lower than at the beginning of Macri's term in March 2016.







The ICG's average from December 2023 to March 2024 is slightly down by 2.1% from Macri's early months but 20.7% higher than Fernández's early term.



World Bank director for Argentina, Marianne Fay , highlighted the need for political consensus.

Public Confidence and Policy Challenges in Milei's Argentina

At the IEFA Latam 2024 forum, she recognized the societal demand for change but stressed the importance of consensus for Milei's policies to be more impactful.



The government's efforts to agree with provincial governors reflect the challenge of navigating a congress with minimal support.



This scenario shows that major legislative success often needs bipartisan or multilateral agreement, as seen in the US with significant bipartisan achievements.



Argentina's path to economic stability and governance underlines the importance of political unity and collective sacrifices, suggesting that a wider consensus is necessary for resolving national issues.

