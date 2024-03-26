(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil has expressed worry about Venezuela blocking opposition candidate Corina Yoris from the July elections.



This is the first time Brazil has challenged Venezuela's actions. On Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Yoris was unfairly prevented from registering despite facing no legal issues.



This act conflicts with previous Barbados agreements, and officials have yet to explain why. Previously, María Corina Machado faced a similar 15-year ban. Now, Miguel Rosales steps in as the new candidate.



With the election's candidate registration closed, Brazil watches the process closely. It hopes for a fair and transparent election.







Brazil aims to help make the July 28 election a key step for Venezuela's democracy. It believes this can bring political stability to the country.



Brazil also criticizes the U.S.'s economic sanctions on Venezuela. It views these as harmful and ineffective, causing more hardship for Venezuelans.



This situation matters because it shows Brazil's role in promoting democracy and fairness in the region.



It also highlights the challenges faced by the Venezuelan opposition in a tense political climate.



Brazil's stance against U.S. sanctions underlines its commitment to peaceful and diplomatic solutions.

Background

Under Maduro's tenure, Venezuela has grappled with economic turmoil, including hyperinflation and a soaring cost of living, deepening the national crisis.



Voter apathy remains high, driven by skepticism about the election's ability to instigate real change.



Internationally, Venezuela 's political stability is closely monitored, with previous elections criticized for legitimacy issues and opposition suppression.



The opposition's challenges, including boycotts and disqualifications, underscore the uphill battle for electoral fairness.



The 2024 election is a critical moment for Venezuela, potentially marking a shift towards renewal or continuing Chávez's legacy.



Under Lula's administration, Brazil will monitor Venezuela's controversial presidential election on July 28, which coincides with Hugo Chávez's birthday.



Critics denounce the election as a sham , with Lula's Brazil seemingly endorsing this contested event.

