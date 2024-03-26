Opgen Shares Surge In Reaction To Activist Investor Becoming CEO

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) A %Healthcare company based out of Maryland saw its shares skyrocket on Tuesday after it was announced that David Lazar is going to invest $1 million in preferred stock and take over as the company's CEO.

Mr. Lazar is the CEO of Activist Investing which specializes in what the company calls“turn round situations,” referring to the act of activist investing in distressed public companies. It appears his mere mention was enough to get traders excited about shares of OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ: $OPGN), which rallied strongly on Tuesday, reaching up to $0.99/share (+108.42%) at the session high.

OpGen Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It is developing molecular information products and services for healthcare settings, helping to guide clinicians with rapid and actionable information about life-threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by MDROs. Its proprietary DNA tests and informatics address the rising threat of antibiotic resistance by helping physicians and other healthcare providers optimize care decisions for patients with acute infections. The company's product candidates and services combine its Acuitas molecular diagnostics and Acuitas Lighthouse informatics platform for use with its curated MDRO knowledge base.