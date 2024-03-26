Armada Purchases Ownership In FINRA Broker Dealer

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) Roseville, CA / March 26th, 2024 / YOLOWIRE / %ArmadaMercantile (CSE: $ARM) (OTC: $AAMTF), through its subsidiary Armada Group USA, Inc., has as of March 25, 2024, completed a membership interest purchase agreement for five (5%) of ANOS Holdings, LLC, in Preferred Class A Shares. ANOS Holdings, LLC, is a holding company that owns and operates as a registered broker and member of FINRA, SIPC and MSRB.

For more information pertaining to Armada Mercantile Ltd., visit: .

